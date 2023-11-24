Korea Investment CORP Has $24.65 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

