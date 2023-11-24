Korea Investment CORP Sells 830,456 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830,456 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of FOX worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 871.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 11,612.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FOX by 133.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

