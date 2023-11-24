Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Welltower worth $929,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

