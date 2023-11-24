Twin Tree Management LP Sells 81,436 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,436 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Universal Display by 81.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 28.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 114,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 10.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OLED opened at $165.45 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $167.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.