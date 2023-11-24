Northern Trust Corp Sells 449,615 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449,615 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of WEC Energy Group worth $355,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,050,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.48 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

