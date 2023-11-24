CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,697 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

