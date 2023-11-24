Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 25.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 84.8% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,448 shares of company stock valued at $71,488,943. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

