Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Airbnb worth $395,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,448 shares of company stock worth $71,488,943 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $128.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

