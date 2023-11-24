19,313 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ResMed by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in ResMed by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 11,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

