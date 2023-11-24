Northern Trust Corp Sells 92,417 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of Arista Networks worth $370,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,945 shares of company stock valued at $28,853,443. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

NYSE:ANET opened at $217.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $221.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

