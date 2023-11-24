Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.20% of Intuit worth $253,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $564.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $571.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.01. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

