Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 564,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.77% of Rogers worth $234,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $132.82 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

