Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 278,133 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 5.07% of Pegasystems worth $208,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $14,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 217,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $12,769,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 156,333 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $139,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

