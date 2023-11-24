Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00006556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $288.51 million and $155.83 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,715,771 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 116,705,538.70207787 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.48420238 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $137,893,416.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

