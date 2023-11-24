First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,790 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,808,584 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.28% of First Solar worth $260,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

