Capital Research Global Investors Has $238.73 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,610 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.48% of iRhythm Technologies worth $238,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,195,000 after purchasing an additional 229,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after buying an additional 183,979 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of IRTC opened at $86.82 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

