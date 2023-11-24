Head-To-Head Contrast: Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) and Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF)

Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simply Better Brands and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Better Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $37.30, suggesting a potential upside of 263.19%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Simply Better Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Better Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 2.12 $11.98 million ($0.08) -128.38

This table compares Simply Better Brands and Green Thumb Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Simply Better Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Simply Better Brands and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Better Brands N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries -1.76% 2.64% 1.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Simply Better Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Better Brands

Simply Better Brands Corp. manufactures and sells hemp-based cannabidiol related products in the United States. The company offers tinctures, topicals, capsules, gummies, pet tinctures and treats, and bath bombs; pet wellness products; and skincare products. It also provides nutritious and protein bars. The company offers its products under the PureKana, Tru Brand, BudaPets, and No BS brands. Simply Better Brands Corp. sells its products through its own e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as PureK Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Simply Better Brands Corp. in May 2021. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Simply Better Brands Corp. is a subsidiary of Heavenly Rx Ltd.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

