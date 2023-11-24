Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,059,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,019,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $228,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

