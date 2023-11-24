Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in GitLab were worth $244,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $29,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,648.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 over the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

