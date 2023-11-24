Capital Research Global Investors Has $216.61 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,381 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $216,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after buying an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.00 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

