Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,334,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 10,380,972 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.42% of Rivian Automotive worth $222,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

