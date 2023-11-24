The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $265,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $163.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

