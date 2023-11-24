Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.82% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $278,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

