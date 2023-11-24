MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 194,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

