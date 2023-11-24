MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $156.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

