MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 583 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $39,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

