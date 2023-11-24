MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 87.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,065.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $570.81 and a 12-month high of $1,077.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $918.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock worth $17,394,346. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.