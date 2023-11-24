United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 664,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $230.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

