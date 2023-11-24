MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

