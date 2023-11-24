MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

