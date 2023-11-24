MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 991.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 84.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 541,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 247,281 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

