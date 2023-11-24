Northern Trust Corp Sells 222,750 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of CBRE Group worth $320,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

