Northern Trust Corp Buys 18,810 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,312,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $313,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $105.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

