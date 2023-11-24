Northern Trust Corp Has $294.81 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,936,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 414,276 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Halliburton worth $294,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

