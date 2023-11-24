PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Eastman Chemical worth $44,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $58,359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 434,508 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE EMN opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
