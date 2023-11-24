PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,135 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 738,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,100,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 19.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

