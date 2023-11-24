PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 11,626 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PEG opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

