PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $41.01 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $418.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.36 and a 200-day moving average of $401.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

