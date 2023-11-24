PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $40,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

