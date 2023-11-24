PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMETEK worth $33,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AME. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

