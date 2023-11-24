American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after buying an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

