Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 15,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,743.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,878.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.