Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 99,481 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,481 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after buying an additional 1,466,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,901,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 239,536 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $7.52 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $284.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.