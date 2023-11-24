United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $463.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

