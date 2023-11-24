Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,588,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:U opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

