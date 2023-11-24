Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 12,814 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the period.

RQI stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

