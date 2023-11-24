Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $160.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
