Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after purchasing an additional 142,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

