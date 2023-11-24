Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

