Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

